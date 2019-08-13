Police: Two arrested after meth found next to child during traffic stop

Two people in Laurel County are facing charges after London Police say they found meth next to a child in a car seat during a traffic stop.

Police say they stopped Megan Rethmeyer, 27, of Lexington and Hank Vaughn Jr., 28, of East Bernstadt, on Main Street in London.

They also say Vaughn was acting nervous, prompting officers to ask him to step out of the vehicle. They found a bottle of medicine on him with a variety of prescription pills and some meth.

Rethmeyer, the driver, allowed them to search the vehicle. Officers found more than 50 grams of meth in her purse, which was sitting next to the child.

Vaughn faces various drug charges, while Rethmeyer was charged with trafficking a controlled substance, drug possession and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Both were sent to the Laurel County Detention Center.

