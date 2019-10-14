Police: Woman stabbed 15 to 30 times by husband in Woodford County

A man accused of stabbing his wife as many as 30 times is now behind bars in Woodford County.

According to an arrest citation, a woman called officers on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 6 screaming “he’s going to kill me.”

As officers made their way to a residence on West Higgins Street in Midway, the woman called again saying she had been stabbed by her husband, Kenneth Doug McDaniel, several times.

Officers found the victim on the floor of a bedroom with multiple stab wounds. An arrest citation states later in the morning, McDaniel was found by Indiana deputies. Woodford County officials got a warrant for McDaniel and on Friday he was extradited from Indiana back to Kentucky.

The citation states the victim survived the attack and was rushed into surgery. A doctor said the stab wounds she received indicated that McDaniel intended to kill her.

We do not know the victim’s current condition. McDaniel is being held in the Woodford County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash bond.

Officers didn’t feel comfortable commenting on this specific case but said they respond to many domestic violence-related called every day.

“One of the best things people can do around them is try to encourage them to get help if you suspect something may be wrong, encourage them to seek out help,” stated Versailles Assistant Police Chief Rob Young.

“Reach out to family members, to law enforcement. There are a lot of online resources that can help direct them and guide them through the process of getting help.”

Oct. is domestic violence awareness month.

The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence says nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by a partner in the United States.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, you can call 1-800-799-7233.

Locally, Greenhouse 17 and The Nest are two organizations that can help victims of domestic violence.