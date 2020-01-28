Police: Woman stabs attacker in head with box cutter, chases him after attempted rape

Memphis police said a man was arrested after a woman he reportedly tried to ape fought back and stabbed him in the head with a box cutter.

The woman told police she was walking on Monday when a man grabbed her from behind and knocked her to the ground, WREG reported.

According to reports, the suspect pulled her pants down to her ankles before he began biting her face and choking her.

The victim said she then pulled out her box cutter and stabbed the man several times in the face before he let her go, police said. She then reportedly chased him through several backyards before he got away.

While police were speaking with the victim, officers said a call came in for an ambulance. A man, who police said was later identified as Robert Williams, said he had been stabbed several times in the face and was bleeding from his head.

Officials said the victim identified Williams as her attacker. According to reports, Williams denied attacking the woman.

Williams was charged with attempted aggravated rape.

