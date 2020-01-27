Police arrest two suspects in deadly weekend shooting at S.C. nightclub

Two people have been arrested in connection to a deadly weekend shooting at a Hartsville nightclub, according to officials.

Two people were killed in a shooting at Mac's Lounge in Hartsville, South Carolina. (Source: WMBF)

Lauren Baker, spokesperson for the city of Hartsville, said 20-year-old Darius Grant Dickey is one of the suspects charged in connection with the shooting. Online records from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center state he is charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Dickey is scheduled to have a bond hearing Monday at 3 p.m.

The name of the second suspect and their specific charges has not yet been released.

Authorities said two people were killed and four others were injured in the shooting at Mac’s Lounge around 2 a.m. Sunday.

The victims, 21-year-old Dicaprio Collins and 29-year-old Bryan Robinson, were pronounced dead at the scene.

