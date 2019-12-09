Woman held captive, abused at Knoxville motel; man charged with kidnapping

Knoxville Police said a man has been arrested after an alert bulletin out of Oak Ridge helped officers locate and arrest a man charged with holding a woman against her will at a Knoxville motel.

A little after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 7th, Knoxville police officers received a bulletin from the Oak Ridge Police Department, stating that the man and woman were at a Motel 6 at an unknown location in or around Knoxville. The bulletin also stated that the subject would be driving a 2003 Ford Taurus.

Officers responded to the Motel 6 on Harry Lane Boulevard in west Knoxville and observed the suspect vehicle in the back parking lot. Officers identified and approached the room, knocked on the door and located both the suspect, 42-year-old Gregory Fujii, and the victim inside the room.

Officers took Fujii into custody and spoke with the female victim, who stated that she and Fujii had been dating for almost two years.

According to the victim, Fujii had been holding the victim in the room for hours and had assaulted her multiple times, including burning her with a cigarette and throwing her into a wall.

Fujii was charged with aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault. He is being held on a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.