Police asking for help finding missing 16-year-old

The Kingsport Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing 16-year-old who has been missing since Christmas Eve.

Kingsport police say 16-year-old William Alfonso Napier is listed as missing and endangered. Authorities say they don't suspect foul play, but they say they have sufficient information to list him as endangered.

William is described as a white male who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. He has green eyes.

If you have any information on where William may be, contact Kingsport police at 423-229-9429 or 423-246-9111.

