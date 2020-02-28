Police capture stolen ambulance suspect after chase in Pennsylvania

Police in Philadephia arrested a man who led them on a chase in a stolen ambulance.

Man leads police on crazy chase in Philadelphia driving a stolen ambulance.

The incident started just after 9 p.m. on Friday after a reported shooting.

Officers shot at the suspect, but it is not known if he was hit.

He then jumped into an ambulance and fled the scene, hitting several police vehicles.

The man evaded police, driving the ambulance through a gas station at one point.

Sparks could also be seen coming from the wheels, indicating he was likely driving on rims by the end of the pursuit.

Around 10:40 p.m., the man was taken into custody by police.

