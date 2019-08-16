Police chase through Laurel County ends in fiery crash

One man is in jail after a police chase in Laurel County, Kentucky. The chase ended in a fiery crash, according to a report from WKYT.

Police say 18-year-old Mickey Grubb was speeding Thursday through the intersection of Hopkins Cemetery Road and McClure Bridge Road. They say he almost hit a Kentucky State Police Officer.

The suspect eventually lost control on Barron Road, crashing into an embankment.

His car burst into flames before he tried to run away. Police eventually caught him.

Grubb is facing dozens of charges including fleeing and evading police and wanton endangerment.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.