Police fatally shoot Tennessee man who used stun gun on officer

Police in Tennessee fatally shot a man who wrestled a stun gun from an officer and then used it on him, authorities said.

The shooting happened Thursday evening when Winchester police responded to a domestic disturbance at a business, a statement from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

After officers detained the suspect, they encountered a man identified as Kenneth Jeremy Blair, 36, in the parking lot racking a pistol in a vehicle, the statement said. Blair attempted to flee, but authorities say he hit another vehicle and the business before taking off on foot. A pursuing officer caught up with Blair resulting in a physical altercation during which Blair got control of the stun gun and used it on an officer, the bureau said.

“At that point, an officer subsequently fired his service weapon, striking Blair, who subsequently died from his injuries,” the statement said.

No information was released regarding the races of Blair or the officers involved.

The officer involved was not identified, but did not suffer critical injuries, the bureau said.

Officials continue to investigate.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

