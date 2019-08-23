Police hand out 61 safety seat violation warnings outside Sevierville school

Sevierville Police Department handed out sixty-one warnings to drivers who improperly strapped in their children on Thursday, according to a release.

Officers checked vehicles outside Sevierville Primary School.

"As parents and caregivers were dropping-off children in the morning and picking them up in the afternoon, officers were standing by," said Police. "A total of sixty-one warnings were given to drivers. Officers provided a copy of the child passenger restraint law along with the warnings to each driver."

SPD wants to let the public know they are holding a free child safety check Saturday, August 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

SPD said they may be able to provide a free safety seat for those who are unable to afford one.

Sevierville Police said officers are planning to be present throughout the school year at Sevierville schools to check vehicles for proper safety seats.

