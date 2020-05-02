Police identify Tennessee man as suspect in road rage shooting

Police identified a Tennessee man as the suspect in a road shooting that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to the Bristol, Virginia Police Department, Thomas Wayne Johnson Jr., 39 of Bristol, Tennessee, shot another man Thursday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened when both men stopped and began to fight in the middle of the road before Johnson shot the other man, WJHL reported.

Officials said the victim remains in critical condition a the Bristol Regional Medical Center.

Police charged Johnson with malicious wounding. He was released on bond.

