Pop Tart wrapper leads Tennessee police to burglar

Tennessee police said a man broke into a home, but made sure to grab himself a snack and take a shower before he left the scene.

Officials with the Murfreesboro police said 42-year-old Jimmy Dean Ulrich Jr. broke into a home on Memorial Boulevard in August.

He entered the home through the garage attic. He dropped down through the living room ceiling which resulted in hundreds of dollars of damage.

"That's when police say he drank a Red Bull Energy drink, ate a Pop-Tart, and took a shower. From the home, he stole guns, numerous pocket knives, money, an iPhone 7, boxes of ammunition, and other items. Ulrich Jr. also took a pair of jeans and some tools from a flatbed truck as well as a KTM 450 Dirt bike and a motorcycle helmet. He left his shoes on the back patio," reported WTVF.

Police identified Ulrich jr. when his fingerprints were recovered from the wrapper following testing.

He was already in custody at the Rutherford County Adult Detention

Center for contempt of court and was served warrants on Feb. 25, for aggravated burglary, theft ($2500 - $10,000), vandalism, and burglary to auto, WTVF reported.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.