Police in Ga. search for missing 16-year-old, her 8-month-old daughter

Police in Georgia are searching for a 16-year-old and her 8-month-old daughter that have been reported missing.

Angela Conely and her daughter, Harmony Conely, were last seen at 8 a.m. on Nov. 30 in the East Urban Heights area of Columbus.

Angela is approximately 5 feet tall and 120 pounds. There is no clothing description available for either of them.

Anyone with information on either of them is asked to contact CPD Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

