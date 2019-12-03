Police in Ga. search for missing 16-year-old, her 8-month-old daughter

Angela and Harmony Conely. (Source: Columbus, Ga. Police Department/WTVM/Gray News)
Updated: Tue 11:32 AM, Dec 03, 2019

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) - Police in Georgia are searching for a 16-year-old and her 8-month-old daughter that have been reported missing.

Angela Conely and her daughter, Harmony Conely, were last seen at 8 a.m. on Nov. 30 in the East Urban Heights area of Columbus.

Angela is approximately 5 feet tall and 120 pounds. There is no clothing description available for either of them.

Anyone with information on either of them is asked to contact CPD Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

Copyright 2019 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Read the original version of this article at wtvm.com.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus