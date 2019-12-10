Police investigate armed robbery at east Knoxville convenience store

Knoxville police were called a little after 10:30 p.m. Monday evening to the Weigel's on Cherry Street for an armed robbery.

When officers arrived, the employee was able to give a description of a black male with a dark-colored hoodie, gloves, pants and was wearing some type of goggles or mask.

Employees told officers that the suspect entered the store and brandished a black semi-auto handgun and told the employee to give him the money out of the register.

Police say the suspect left the store with an unknown amount of cash last seen on foot going toward Cherry and I-40. Officers saturated the area but were unable to locate him or any witnesses.

If you have any information or was a witness to this crime please contact our hotline at 865-215-7212.

