FBI investigating theft from ATM machine in Union Co.

The Union County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for two suspects after a Commercial Bank ATM was vandalized on August 10.

Officials say an undisclosed amount of money was taken from the ATM machine located at 111 Tazewekk Pike in Lutrell.

The incident is being investigated, according to UCSO. Officials say they have also contacted the FBI.

Police say the suspect was wearing a hunting mask, gray/blue long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans at the time of the crime. USCO reports there was a second male present during the vandalism and theft.

The ATM will be out of service until it's replaced. Commercial Bank has two nearby ATM's.

Officials are asking anyone with information on the theft and vandalism to contact the Union County Sheriff's Office at (865)-992-5212.

