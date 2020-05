Knox County officials said a woman was rescued after a jet ski incident Saturday night.

Dispatchers said they received a call from a woman saying she was intoxicated and hanging off her jet ski in the Holston River.

Rural Metro Fire officials said the woman had been pulled to the riverbank by the time crews arrive. The woman was not hurt in the incident.

Rural Metro said the incident is now under police investigation.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.