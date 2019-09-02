Police looking for endangered runaway teen

Cumberland County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help locating an endangered runaway teen.

Nevaeh Stephens was last seen on August 30, 2019, at her home on West Lake Road in Crossville around 8:00 p.m.

Police say that Nevaeh Stephens is 14-year-old white female, 5’4” 125 lbs. Dark Brown hair with red highlights, and was last seen wearing light gray striped top with jeans.

If you have any information concerning her location please call your local law enforcement agency or the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at (931) 484-6176.

