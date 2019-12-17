Police officers help kids' dreams come true in Sevier County

Police officers are helping kids' dreams come true in Sevier County.

Ten lucky kids got a special trip to the store with the help of the Sevierville Police Department. Each got gifts that they'd likely go without otherwise.

Walmart employees welcomed the guests with excitement.

"We are super excited to have Shop with a Cop and have our city police here," Willie Vestal, the store manager said.

David Finchum, with the police department, said the community has really stepped up and helped with the program. "The community has really reached out, and they are giving more money and stuff. It really made it a good time."

"I know we want to help everybody we can, but today is going to be a good day," he added.

For information on how to donate to future Shop with a Cop events, reach out to the Sevierville Police Department at (865) 453-5506.

