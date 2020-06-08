Police officers wash feet of black pastors in North Carolina

Police in North Carolina washed the feet of black religious leaders during a prayer walk that was aimed at ending racism.

The Raleigh News & Observer reported that the prayer walk occurred in the suburb of Cary on Saturday. It ended with police officers from the towns of Apex and Cary washing the feet of pastors James and Faith Wokoma of the Legacy Center Church in Cary.

Washing the feet of another person is considered an act of humility in the Christian faith and is referenced in the Bible. Lori Bush, Cary’s mayor pro tem, tweeted a photo called the moment, among others from the peace march, as poignant.

Honored to join the many at the Unity Prayer Walk in #CaryNC. Several stops to pray. Poignant moment when @Morrisville_NC Chief Andrews shares her family story & pastors and police stop to wash the feet of black community leaders. #BlackLivesMattter pic.twitter.com/oHt6fWJPuh — Lori Bush (@loribush) June 6, 2020

