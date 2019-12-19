Police radar tells drivers if they're "naughty" or "nice" in Vermont

A police department in Vermont got into the Christmas spirit to reward good drivers and shame bad ones.

"We received a request direct from the North Pole to remind everyone that Santa is still making his list and checking it twice, and to make sure to have a safe and happy holiday season!" the Chester, Vermont, police department wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

Five speed radar signs are up in the town. They can say "nice" or "naughty" depending on how fast drivers go.

Detective Adam Woodell told media that the reaction from citizens has been positive so far.

