Police release body camera video of violent Los Angeles arrest

The Los Angeles Police Department released body cam video of a violent arrest.

(LAPD)

LAPD Chief Michel Moore is taking an unusual step, to address the incident.

Chief Moore released body camera video, even though the law says he didn’t have to.

The officer in question, who has not been formally identified, is on paid administrative leave, Moore confirmed.

According to police, the incident began when the officers were dispatched to a call from a property owner regarding a trespasser. The video shows them arriving on the scene and directing the man to exit the property, which he does.

The officer sustained a minor hand injury, while the suspect had abrasions to his head and face. He did not ask for medical attention.

The LAPD Force Investigation Division is investigating the case. The suspect was also released from custody pending further investigation.

