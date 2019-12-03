Florida man reportedly ditches child on side of road because he thinks child is gay

Police said 30-year-old Evenaud Julmeus was arrested Sunday after he reportedly ditched a child on the side of the road because he thought the child was gay.

According to WFLA, The Haines City Police Department arrested Julmeus Sunday evening after finding the boy outside the police station crying and holding a duffel bag with several clothes inside.

Police said the child told the officer Julmeus kicked him out of the house because he thinks he's gay.

The police report does not specify the exact relationship between Julmeus and the boy.

WFLA said the boy told the officer that after a verbal argument, Julmeus told him to pack his bags and get in the car. Julmeus then drove the boy to a turn lane on Highway 27 near the Haines City Police Department. The boy said Julmeus ordered him to get out and told him, "Police will find you a new home."

Police said Julmeus returned home after the boy got out of the car.

Police said the boy was left at the police station without food, water, money or a phone.

A bystander at the police station witnessed what was going on and reported the incident.

The report stated that when the boy's mother asked Julmeus where the boy was, Julmeus told her what happened and that if she wanted to go get him, he's at the police station.

The woman then left the house to go find her son.

Julmeus was arrested and charged with child neglect.

