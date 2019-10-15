Police search for man accused of breaking into cars at local high school

The Wartburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in the search for a man suspected of breaking into vehicles at an area high school.

Police said the man is suspected of breaking into vehicles at Wartburg Central High School on Oct. 12.

Investigators said other agencies, including the Cookeville Police Department, are also searching for the same suspect for the same type of alleged crimes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Wartburg Police Department at 423-346-7090 or the Cookeville Police Department at 931-520-5317 or 931-520-5372.

