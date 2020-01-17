Police search for man who assaulted school bus driver

Police are looking for a man who they say assaulted a school bus driver as she stopped to pick up children.

Laurinburg police say in a news release that 46-year-old Kenneth Latrell Revels entered the bus on Tuesday and hit the driver on her head and neck, and then began stomping on her head when she fell to the floor.

Multiple charges have been filed against Revels, who police say is still at large.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/16/2020 5:42:08 PM (GMT -5:00)