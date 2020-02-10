Police search for missing Morristown teen

Morristown Police are asking for the public's help to locate 17-year-old Hayle Renea Arwood.

Hayle is a white female, 5’ 4” tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has red hair.

Arwood was last seen Saturday afternoon at East High where she went to take the ACT. She was wearing blue jeans and a black and white The North Face brand jacket. She is from Newport and may be in or around that area.

Anyone with information concerning Hayle Arwood’s whereabouts should call police at 423-585-2701.