Milwaukee Police searching for 16-year-old girl that they believe is being trafficked

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a 16-year-old girl that they believe is being trafficked, according to a report from CBS 58.

Alizaia Sell was last seen at a home in the 2800 block of N. 46th Street.

Police believe she is being trafficked by an unknown suspect and could possibly be en-route to Chicago or Madison.

She is described as a Hispanic female, 5'9, 165 pounds, with a medium-build, curly brown hair, and brown eyes.

She is possibly wearing a grey jacket, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes. Her hair may also have been recently dyed an unknown color.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7401.