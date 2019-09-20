Police searching for missing Sevier Co. woman with medical conditions

Deputies with the Sevier County Sheriff's Office are searching for a missing woman with several medical problems.

SCSO officials said Kaitlyn Curtis, 20, was last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at her home.

Curtis reportedly left home without telling anyone. Officials said Curtis has several medical problems that require medication, but she did not take her medication with her.

According to reports, Curtis took her cellphone with her, but it has since been turned off. Curtis does not have a driver's license.

Curtis is described as a white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5'2'' tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Officials ask anyone with information to call 865-453-4668.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.

