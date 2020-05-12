Sheriff's office searching for missing Loudon County teen

Loudon County authorities are seeking information regarding a missing teenage girl.

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said they need the public's assistance in locating missing 16-year-old Katelynn Renee Rice of Lenoir City.

Rice was last seen in Lenoir City on May 11. She is described as having red hair and blue eyes. She weighs 130 pounds and is 5'9". The teen was last seen wearing blue jeans and a pink t-shirt.

Katelynn was last seen two hours before she was reported missing on Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. According to the sheriff's office, the juvenile could be in the Knoxville area trying to make her way to Kentucky.

If you have seen Katelynn or have any information about where she might be, please call the Loudon County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division at (865) 986-4823 or Loudon County E-911 center at (865) 458-9081.

