Police shoot 'aggressive' pit bull after finding man's body at Kentucky home

A death investigation is underway in northern Rockcastle County after a reported dog attack.

When state police arrived, they say they found a very aggressive pit bull near the man's body. Troopers say they were forced to shoot the dog.

Police are still investigating how the man died. The coroner tells us it appears the man was bitten by the dog, which police say was not a stray.

It's not clear if the man was killed by the dog.

Officials say the dog belonged to a woman who lived at the home.

WKYT spoke to neighbors across the street who say they didn’t know the people who lived at the home but say in the past few weeks they’ve heard several gunshots.

"At night time I’ve been hearing several gunshots going up and down this road over l here," said Jerry Merritt. I" don’t know what they’re shooting at or for the fun of it or what."

State police were at the scene for several hours.

A veterinarian was called to the scene to pick up the dead pit bull and test it for rabies.

