Police solve serial killer case after 30 years using DNA evidence

According to a report from CBS News, police in South Korea say they believe they have identified the killer in a slew of 30-year-old murders.

Although the suspect's name has not yet been made public, investigators said he is a 54-year-old man who is already in prison.

Busan prison officials confirmed to CBS News that the suspect has been behind bars since 1994 and is serving a life sentence on charges related to raping and killing his sister-in-law.

Between 1986 and 1991, 10 women between the ages of 12 and 71 were found dead in Hwasong, south of Seoul. All had been raped and bound by theor own stockings and clothing at sites within a 2-mile radius.

Investigators used evidence such as the victim's stockings and underwear which were kept frozen until July 2019 to match DNA with existing inmates.