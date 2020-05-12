Police suspect wild dogs killed Georgia doctor

Georgia police believe a pack of wild dogs attacked and killed a local doctor.

The body of Dr. Nancy Shaw was found in a ditch early Thursday morning in Lyons, WTOC reported.

The Lyons Police Department said autopsy results confirmed the doctor, well-known in the area and noted pet lover, died from an animal attack.

Police spotted a car on Skyline Blvd around 3 a.m., pulled over on the wrong side of the road. The vehicle was running, and the door was open.

“Got out of the patrol car to investigate and found a female that was deceased in the ditch,” Lyons Police Chief Wesley Walker said.

They recognized the woman as Dr. Shaw, a long-time internist at Meadows Regional Medical Center. He said she'd often stop at the police station and check on officers to make sure they were okay.

“She was that kind of person. She was a caring person. She was a friend of ours. When I realized who it was, it was devastating,” Chief Walker said.

According to the Lyons Police Department, the dogs possibly involved in the incident were identified and seized on May 8. At this time, charges have not been made against the owner of the dogs.

