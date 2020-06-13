Advertisement

Police investigate hanging death of black man; 2nd in 2 weeks

Authorities in the Southern California city of Palmdale are investigating the death of a 24-year-old black man found hanging from a tree near City Hall, which they originally described as an apparent suicide, prompting outrage in the community. (Source: KCAL/KCBS via CNN)
Authorities in the Southern California city of Palmdale are investigating the death of a 24-year-old black man found hanging from a tree near City Hall, which they originally described as an apparent suicide, prompting outrage in the community. (Source: KCAL/KCBS via CNN) (GIM)
Published: Jun. 13, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMDALE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in the Southern California city of Palmdale are investigating the death of a 24-year-old black man found hanging from a tree near City Hall, which they originally described as an apparent suicide, prompting outrage in the community.

A passerby reported seeing Robert Fuller's body around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Emergency personnel responded and found that he appeared to have died by suicide, Los Angeles County Sheriff's officials said.

Fuller's death has generated intense scrutiny, especially after nationwide protests rebuking the police killing of George Floyd. In a surprising turn, the case brought to light the death of another black man found hanging from a tree on May 31 in Victorville, a desert city about 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of Palmdale.

On Saturday, hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Palmdale, a city of 150,000, marching from the park where Fuller’s body was found to the sheriff’s station. Many carried signs that said “Justice for Robert Fuller."

More than 100,000 people signed an online petition demanding a full investigation into Fuller's death. Community members confronted city officials at a contentious news briefing Friday, asking why they were quick to label his death a suicide and demanding an independent autopsy.

“I have doubts about what happened,” Marisela Barajas, who went to the press conference and joined a crowd gathered at the tree where Fuller's body was found, told the Los Angeles Times.

“All alone, in front of the City Hall — it's more like a statement,” she said. “Even if it was a suicide, that in itself is kind of a statement.”

Lt. Kelly Yagerlener of the county medical examiner-coroner’s office said a decision on the cause of death is deferred pending an investigation. A full autopsy is planned.

Residents demanded surveillance video around the time and place where Fuller's body was found. The city said there were no outdoor cameras, and video recorders on a nearby traffic signal could not have captured what happened.

Sheriff's Capt. Ron Shaffer said homicide detectives were investigating the circumstances leading to Fuller's death to determine if foul play was involved. He urged members of the public to contact detectives if they have relevant information, particularly about where Fuller had been and who he had been with in recent weeks.

Palmdale officials wrote in a statement that investigators have been in contact with Fuller's family. A statement posted on the city website said it supports calls for an independent investigation and independent autopsy.

KPCC-FM reports that at the march Saturday, Fuller’s sister Diamond Alexander insisted her brother was not suicidal.

“Robert was a good little brother to us and it’s like everything they have been telling us has not been right ... and we just want to know the truth,” she said.

In neighboring San Bernardino County, authorities there said they were still investigating the cause of death of 38-year-old Malcolm Harsch, whose body was found hanging in a tree near the Victorville City Library. A sheriff's spokeswoman, Jodi Miller, told Victor Valley News foul play was not suspected in Harsch's death but the man's family said they were concerned it will be ruled a suicide to avoid further attention.

In a statement to the publication on Saturday, the family said a few people who were at the scene told them there was blood on his shirt but no indication of a struggle. They said Harsch didn't seem to be depressed and had recent conversations with his children about seeing them soon.

“The explanation of suicide does not seem plausible,” the statement said. "There are many ways to die but considering the current racial tension, a black man hanging himself from a tree definitely doesn’t sit well with us right now. We want justice not comfortable excuses.”

Messages seeking comments from Miller and the coroner's office have not been returned.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Bijou Theatre offering free virtual summer camp for young actors

Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Bijou Theatre announced it will be offering a free virtual summer camp for young actors.

WVLT News

Father arrested after Oklahoma children found dead in hot vehicle

Updated: 56 minutes ago
A father of two young children who were found dead in a hot vehicle is facing second-degree murder charges.

WVLT News

Active cases of COVID-19 drop to 94 in Knox County

Updated: 1 hour ago
Active cases of COVID-19 in Knox County increased Saturday to 118, according to data from the Knox County Health Department.

National

Justices rule LGBT people protected from job discrimination

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Supreme Court ruled Monday that a landmark civil rights law protects LGBT people from discrimination in employment, a resounding victory for LGBT rights from a conservative court.

WVLT News

First lady announces youth art project on women’s suffrage

Updated: 1 hour ago
Melania Trump wants to use art to help children learn about women's suffrage.

Latest News

WVLT News

5 face hate crime charges in alleged attack against black Va. pastor; he was arrested when he called for help

Updated: 1 hour ago
Five people have been arrested in connection to an ongoing case surrounding a black pastor who was allegedly assaulted.

WVLT News

Vols land nomination for SEC Athletes of the Year

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Southeastern Conference announced the nominees for the 2019-2020 Roy F. Kramer Athletes of the Year Award.

WVLT News

Rural Metro investigating East Knoxville house fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
Rural Metro is investigating an East Knoxville house fire Monday morning.

WVLT News

Jewish Federation responds to vandalism at Nashville Holocaust Memorial

Updated: 1 hour ago
Leaders of the Jewish Federation of Nashville and Middle Tennessee are speaking out about vandalism committed at the Nashville Holocaust Memorial this weekend.

WVLT News

Regions Bank to give $5K grant to Autism Society of East Tennessee

Updated: 1 hours ago
Regions Bank announced it will raise awareness and provide financial support for nonprofits serving people with autism across East Tennessee during June.

WVLT News

Sheriff searching for 3 who fired at deputies from woods

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By David Sikes
Authorities are on the search for three men after they reportedly fired various rifles and handguns at deputies in North Carolina Sunday night.