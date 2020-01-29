Polish woman charged with sneaking into US through Vermont library

Federal authorities say a Polish woman tried to sneak into the United States through a library on the Vermont-Quebec line.

File photo

It happened last week at the Haskell Free Library in Derby Line. The international border runs through the library.

The U.S. Border Patrol said that on Saturday, Julitta Jaka was dropped off by a car in Stanstead, Quebec. She then walked through the library to the Vermont side and tried to catch a cab.

Jaka is accused of illegally entering the United States. The government plans to deport her.

The Border Patrol also said she tried to enter the United States on Friday at Niagara Falls, New York, but was turned away.

