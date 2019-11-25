Poll: Americans say religious aspects of Christmas diminishing

According to a report from CBS New York, most Americans choose to say "Merry Christmas" rather than Happy Holidays," yet most adults say they believe the religious aspects of Christmas are less emphasized than they used to be.

"Christmas is on everybody's tongue," said Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute. "Supposedly a war against Christmas, but 67 percent say that at this time of year, 'Merry Christmas' is the greeting that they tend to use."

Only 25% said they prefer "Happy Holidays," and 4% say they don't use any holiday greetings at all.

The report cites a poll conducted by Monmouth University which also asked respondents about their favorite holiday movie.

“Rudolph gets 32 percent of the vote, Charlie Brown gets 25 percent, the Grinch comes in third at 14 and Frosty the Snowman at 12,” Murray said.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.

