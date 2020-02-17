Knox County polling places open on President's Day

Anyone who has not early voted can still do so on President's Day.

All Knox County polling places are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, February 17.

Voters can visit any of the following locations:

City-County Building

Small assembly room, 400 Main Street., 37920

Love Kitchen

2418 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 37915

Downtown West

1645 Downtown West Blvd., Unit 40, 37919

New Harvest Park

4775 New Harvest Ln., 37918

Meridian Baptist Church

6513 Chapman Highway, 37920

Knoxville Expo Center

5441 Clinton Highway, 37912

Farragut Town Hall

11408 Municipal Center Drive, 37934

Carter Library

9036 Asheville Highway, 37924

Halls Recreation Center

6933 Recreation Lane, 37918

Karns Senior Center

8042 Oak Ridge Highway, 37931

Click on the following links to view a sample ballot before casting a ballot:

Republican sample ballot

Democratic sample ballot

The Election Live results app is available for download here.

