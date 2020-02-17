Knox County polling places open on President's Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — Anyone who has not early voted can still do so on President's Day.
All Knox County polling places are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, February 17.
Voters can visit any of the following locations:
City-County Building
Small assembly room, 400 Main Street., 37920
Love Kitchen
2418 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 37915
Downtown West
1645 Downtown West Blvd., Unit 40, 37919
New Harvest Park
4775 New Harvest Ln., 37918
Meridian Baptist Church
6513 Chapman Highway, 37920
Knoxville Expo Center
5441 Clinton Highway, 37912
Farragut Town Hall
11408 Municipal Center Drive, 37934
Carter Library
9036 Asheville Highway, 37924
Halls Recreation Center
6933 Recreation Lane, 37918
Karns Senior Center
8042 Oak Ridge Highway, 37931
Click on the following links to view a sample ballot before casting a ballot:
The Election Live results app is available for download here.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.