Pop-up grocery store in Maryville providing scarce essentials

A Maryville business said they are opening a pop-up grocery store to help provide groceries that are scarce and in high-demand.

The Walnut Kitchen said it will be "utilizing relationships with food distributors" to offer chicken, beef, produce, pantry items and even Take & Bake menus made by their chef.

Hours of operation for in-store shopping is Tuesday - Saturday from 11 a.m. through 6 p.m.

You can view pricing and place an online order for same-day or future pickup by going here.

