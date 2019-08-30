Popeye's chicken sandwich priced at $2,500 on eBay

Sad you didn't get to taste Popeye's new chicken sandwich before they sold out?

The only location in Knoxville is located on Clinton Highway and we're told they're out of the popular new menu item.

Apparently, desperate times call for desperate measures and some people are turning to the internet for help.

A Popeye's chicken sandwich is for sale on eBay for a mere $2,500, but buyers beware: Some people have reported getting scammed by ads for the sandwich including a man who is suing Popeye's for running out.

If you're finding deals online that seem too good to be true, there's a good chance they are.

Cyber Security expert Avertium gave us some advice on what to look for when you're shopping online:

- Apply common sense. If a deal sounds too good to be true, it probably isn’t legitimate.

- Watch for misspellings and odd language in offers.

- Don’t click on links! If you can, go directly to the vendor’s website as opposed to clicking on a link in an email or post.

- Do your research. Verify any offer if it does not come directly from the original seller: This includes products, gift cards, coupons, or discounts.

- Don’t give out financial or personal information over the phone or on a site you accessed via a link.

- Be extremely cautious of any private sellers or second-hand retailers.

If meeting a seller in person, ensure it is a public place with plenty of people around, preferably with a police or security presence

Even if you have extra cash to drop on one of Popeye's highly sought after sandwiches, it seems like you might have to wait until the restaurant gets a new supply to get a taste.

