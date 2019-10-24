Popeyes’ popular sandwich coming back, report says

Hold the turkey, because the chicken is back just in time for Thanksgiving.

Popeyes is bringing back the chicken sandwich that changed the landscape of fast food in 2019.

Sun Holdings Inc., which runs about 150 Popeyes restaurants will put the wildly popular menu item back in stores, according to reports.

The restaurants are hiring more than 400 additional staff members to help keep up with demand of the sandwich. The store is even introducing an app to alert customers when the chicken sandwich is available, and when it’s sold out.

The sandwich was introduced to the world in August, but quickly ran out. The restaurant chain promised it would return.

“Our franchisees have worked to increase staffing,” Restaurant Brands said in a statement on Bloomberg.com. “We have been working diligently to bring the sandwich back to our restaurants soon, as we know our guests are anxiously anticipating its return.”

