Popeyes says 'BYOB' so you can make your own chicken sandwich

Popeyes knows you’re still sad about the spicy chicken sandwich being off the menu but the fast food chain has a quick fix to ease those cravings.

Introducing BYOB: Bring Your Own Bun.

Popeyes is allowing guests to bring in their own buns, order a three-piece tenders meal and you can make your own chicken sandwich right on the spot.

Popeyes claims to have “the best fried chicken in the game” and hopes this substitute will help customers during this devastating time.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.