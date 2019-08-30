Pops for Patients celebrates this 3 year anniversary at ETCH

Pops for Patients celebrated their three year anniversary of bringing joy to children on Friday morning at East Tennessee Children's Hospital.

The group was created in 2016 in Knoxville and has since donated more than 19,000 funko Pop toys world-wide.

Pops for Patients co-founder Randy Lee along with the group's volunteers dressed up as characters, went door to door in the hospital, giving children toys. The volunteers were dressed up as Little Bo- Peep, Belle and Daphne from Scooby-Doo.

Lee says the group's main goal is to bring joy to children that have been hospitalized for an extensive period of time.

"It's plain and simple, nothing else to it. We just want to make em happy," said Lee.

The group started off in Knoxville and now they are donating to children all over the world. Lee says he gives to sick children because someone once gave to his sick child.

"When I was in the hospital with my daughter, the lady volunteer's basketball team came in the room and of course she's a baby so she doesn't really understand it, but for us it was nice," said Lee. "They signed a poster and talked to us. It was very selfless and kind. "

The group continues to boost spirits and bring joy to children, even if only for five minutes.

