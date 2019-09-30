Popular heartburn drug Zantac recalled over cancer fears

Millions of Americans who take a popular heartburn drug will have to search for an alternative.

The company that produces Zantac announced Wednesday that it will stop distribution of the drug and recommended it be recalled after recent tests.

The Food and Drug Administration announced that some ranitidine medicines, including the over the counter brand Zantac, contain low levels of a substance that could cause cancer.

Over the past year, the FDA has been investigating the carcinogen NDMA found in Zantac. Recently, the blood pressure medicine, Losartan was also recalled.

The FDA is not currently calling for people to stop taking ranitidine but said people taking the over the counter medication should consider using other over the counter products for their condition.

Officials said patients taking the medication who wish to stop their use should talk to their doctors about other treatment options.

