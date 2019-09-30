Porn video plays on interstate billboard in Michigan

Drivers along one Michigan interstate got an eyeful this weekend because there was a pornographic film playing on a billboard.

The lewdness is blurred in the video taken of the porn that was playing on an interstate billboard in Michigan. (Source: Justin Kammo/WXYZ/CNN)

“I kind of almost got in an accident,” Dr. Justin Kammo said.

He and other drivers traveling on I-75 north were distracted by what they saw Saturday night.

“I came across a billboard and it was something unusual. I saw two girls, lesbian porn,” he said.

It's unclear how long the video was playing for or who's responsible for it playing in the first place.

The company that operates the digital billboard, Outfront Media, previously CBS Outdoor, shut it down the moment they learned what was playing, according to police.

Outfront Media didn’t reply to a request for comment

“I assumed someone had hacked it right away. (It) easily can get hacked,” Kammo said.

Auburn Hills Police say they received calls from drivers on the freeway about the lewd billboard. They’re still working to figure out how it all happened.

Kammo said wasn’t the only driver Saturday who noticed it.

“You could kind of see people started to break a lot behind me, because I think they were doing the same thing, like a double take. You don’t see that every day,” he said.

Copyright 2019 WXYZ via CNN. All rights reserved.