Possible changes to TennCare draws concern from locals

A plan to make major changes to TennCare has drawn concern and criticism from Tennesseans.

At a forum on Wednesday, October 2, Knox County residents discussed their concerns about the state's block grant plan that seeks to change the way TennCare is funded.

Under the proposal, the state would receive $7.9 billion in a grant on Medicaid serivces rather than get unlimited funding based on claims filed.

Residents worry the proposal will leave cuts in benefits for those who are already enrolled in the program. The state claims the plan will actually help cover more Tennesseans with less restrictions.

