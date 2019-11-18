Possible sighting leads to search near Radford, Va., but no sign of murder suspect

The manhunt for murder suspect Michael Brown continued overnight after a possible sighting near Radford.

But a four-hour search did not turn up any sign of the fugitive.

Electronic signs warned drivers on Interstate 81, after authorities received a tip that someone might have seen Brown at a truck stop near Exit 109.

The U.S. Marshals Service and other law enforcement agencies have followed many leads, and officers from multiple agencies took part in the latest search.

"We did a routine search of the area," said Matthew Davis, Acting Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Virginia. "We brought in all of our officers in the collaborative task force and canvassed the area appropriately... and were unable to find any credible information leading us to believe that it was Mr. Brown. Again, we have not been able to verify that either way."

In an interview early Sunday morning, Davis urged Brown to turn himself in.

He asked citizens to keep their eyes open, and continue to provide tips to law enforcement.

And he thanked all of the law enforcement agencies that have been involved in the manhunt.

"We greatly appreciate them, especially Franklin County Sheriff's Office who was the lead with the sheriff, and all of the participating agencies trying to locate Mr. Brown," Davis said. "Without the collective and unified work of law enforcement in this area, which is not uncommon, we would not be able to fulfill this mission."

