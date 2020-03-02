TDOT: Pothole repairs have cost nearly $5M in 2020

Tennessee Department of Transportation is working to fix those rough pothole spots on the road.

According to WTVF, TDOT said it spent nearly $5 million on pothole repairs just in January and February. In 2019, the department spent a total of $9 million for the whole year.

So far, crews used 21.5 tons of asphalt to fix the roads this year.

To report a pothole for repair, you can fill out a maintenance request form, contact the appropriate region office or email TDOT.Comments@tn.gov.

Be sure to note the exact location including the route, mile marker and any nearby cross streets or interchanges.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.