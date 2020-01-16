Potholes creating problems on I-640

Pothole problems are popping up on I-640 again. It's during these winter months you see this type of erosion.

TDOT said they have road crews patching the roads all the time.

Unfortunately for drivers, it's not until summer that hot asphalt is more readily available for long-term repairs.

Deneisha Maxwell drives on 640 every day for work.

She said the potholes popped her tire.

"Our potholes are really bad, and I wish they could fix it," explained Deneisha Maxwell, "I swerve almost every time, and I'm on the interstate or on a road, and I have to swerve over just to avoid from flattening my tires or busting my tires."

If you see potholes in the road TDOT said slow down, allow yourself extra brake time to miss them.

To report a pothole you can call 865-594-2408 or email tdot.comments@TN.gov.

