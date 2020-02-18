Potholes plaguing back roads in Jefferson County

It wasn't just the interstate impacted, back roads started getting potholes too.

Jefferson Co. Highway Department crews repair a pothole on East Dumplin Valley Road (Source: WVLT)

"It's been a nightmare," said Ray Krol.

Back roads in Jefferson County, frequently traveled, started eroding, forming potholes.

"They've got work going on down the road here and a company comes in and blacktops them. And puts the patches all over the road and now it's like a roller coaster," explained Ray Krol.

Rain freezing then thawing, is a constant cycle of trouble.

"They're neglected right now because of the weather I believe," said Krol.

Ray Krol said he had to get new wheel barrings on his truck for the sixth time. He blamed potholes.

"It messes your vehicles up and you better have your seat belt on, there's no doubt about that," Krol.

Jefferson County Highway Department crews patched potholes, despite the wet weather.

"I have complained to the road commissioner over here in Jefferson county," said Krol.

If you drive through Jefferson County and see a pothole you can call the Jefferson County Highway Department at 865-397-2155 and let them know where one is.

"Dickey Road is a well-traveled road here. We're hoping some day it's just going to become get it fixed the right way, but who knows how long it will be," explained Krol.

The Jefferson County Road Superintendent said East Dumplin Valley Raod will be repaved this summer.

If you are on a state road and see a pothole you can call TDOT to report it at 865-594-2408.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.