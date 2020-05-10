Powell Farmers see surge in pork and poultry orders

Local farmers are working overtime to help fill the countries need for meat products. Some grocery stores still limiting the number of meat products you can buy.

Kristina Kenny and her husband Chris raise pigs and chickens on the land outside of their house. They receive lots of help from their three boys.

"We’re always thinking about what do we need, where can we save money and what do we need to take off the bill at the grocery store," said Kristina.

Kristina and Chris make sure their animals have a good quality life before they are sent to a processing plant and then they can package their meat.

"There’s a sweetness to a woodland raised animals and it’s something you can’t really explain but when you put it in your mouth it’s like a sweet rich flavor and you will never experience," said Kristina.

They started selling by word of mouth and at Nourish Knoxville farmers market. She said trying to balance the supply and demand has been hard. Their sales have tripled and now they’re taking pre-orders.

"The shift was when the grocery stores were selling out of meat and people could not source meat so they were going to the next avenue which was the farmers," said Kristina.

Kristina said she’s noticed more people buying local because they know where the meat is coming from and who has touched it.

"I have been so impressed by the Knoxville community because they are really supporting local farms and local businesses and that to me shows how great Knoxville is," said Kristina.

Kristina and Chris say keeping up with the demand has been tough but the appreciation and the support they’ve received from the community makes it all worth it.

If you’d like to try some of their pork or poultry yourself you can go to https://www.halfridgefarm.com/shop?fbclid=IwAR1sthIH9hDfluu5nVNSmcwZa_h4K2M8gXEUpq-ihAJKQvgUTGyCH_v2cYg

