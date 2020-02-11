Powell daycare preps to stay dry for students out from Knox County schools

It was all fun and games inside Child Creations daycare center in Powell Tuesday evening, but take a step outside after a long day of heavy rain and Lilia Gravitt shared another story.

"It looks like a swamp," Gravitt said.

The daycare sits in the valley. Heavy rain can mean flash flooding like what Giravitt remembers from February 2019.

"Before we can do anything about it, the basement had already flooded. So, we were eventually able to pump out all the water out and close for a week,” Gravitt said.

The daycare didn't flood Tuesday, though it did have some sitting water in its basement. Staying open is critical especially after Knox County Schools were closed.

"It’s really important for us to be able to open because it’s hard for parents to find other options as far as childcare goes so we try our best to stay open,” Gravitt said.

They've pumped out the sea of water that sat behind the property, barricaded the basement and kept a generator on standby.

WVLT News came across patches of water that flowed in other parts of the area, like on Weaver Rd and in some yards. Wes, a plumber, was outside working on a muddy project Tuesday evening after a lot of rain. He received a lot of phone calls from customers needing his help with flooding issues.

"On a scale from 1 to 10 it’s probably been like a seven or eight,” said Wes, Budget Plumbing and Handyman Services.

He took a moment to offer some free advice.

"Check those sump pumps at least once or twice every six months to make sure your sump pumps are working. All you have to do is pour a bucket of water in if they’ll kick on like they’re supposed to and pump it out if they don’t you know there’s a problem.”

