Powell dentist closes to minimize spread of coronavirus

A Powell dentist announced its offices will close immediately to help minimize the spread of coronavirus.

My Family Dentistry in Powell said its "number one priority is the health and safety of our patients."

The American Dental Association recommended dentists postpone all elective procedures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Please be assured that we are still here for you, whether that’s talking over the phone about any dental concerns you may have, or meeting you in the office if you have an emergency issue," My Family Dentistry said in a release.

The business will be in contact with patients to reschedule appointments as soon as possible. If you need emergency dental care you are asked to call 865-947-6453.

Dr. Wes will post daily videos on Facebook to stay in touch with patients.

